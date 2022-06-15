Taylor (face) went 1-for-3 with a double and a stolen base in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Angels.

Taylor wasn't expected to play Tuesday, but he started in left field and batted eighth. The 31-year-old delivered one of the Dodgers' three hits in the low-event game, and he stole third base after his ground rule double in the fifth inning. He's been steady in June, going 10-for-37 (.270) with a home run and five doubles in 11 contests. For the season, Taylor's slashing .256/.338/.456 with six home runs, four stolen bases, 25 RBI, 25 runs scored, 15 doubles and three triples in 57 games.