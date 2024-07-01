Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Sunday that Taylor will have more of a "runway" to play third base, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Third base has been a weakness for the Dodgers since Max Muncy landed on the injured list with an oblique injury May 17. The team made a trade in mid-June for Cavan Biggio, but he's struggled to a .188 batting average and 33.3 percent strikeout rate in 12 games with Los Angeles. Taylor had a disastrous start to the campaign -- he was hitting .095 with a 39.2 percent punchout rate over 36 contests through June 6 -- but has turned things around of late, slashing .385/.448/.731 with four extra-base hits (including two homers), four RBI, seven runs and two thefts over his past 11 games. He started at third base Sunday against San Francisco and collected a home run, a double and two RBI, and Roberts has indicated that Taylor will start at the hot corner again in the team's next game (Tuesday versus Arizona), per David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports. If Taylor keeps his momentum going, he could keep the primary third-base job until Muncy returns to action, which likely won't happen until after the All-Star break. Biggio and Enrique Hernandez are the other options to log time at the hot corner for the time being.