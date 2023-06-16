Taylor went 1-for-4 with a grand slam home run, a walk and two total runs in Thursday's 5-4 extra-innings win over the White Sox.

The Dodgers were shut out for five frames before Taylor turned the tide of the game with a grand slam off Reynaldo Lopez in the sixth. The long ball was the 100th of his career and his fifth grand slam as a big-leaguer, per Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times. Taylor has struggled this year with a .209/.274/.460 slash line and 35.2 percent strikeout rate, but he's already hit more home runs (11) this season than he did in more than twice as many contests last year, and he's three thefts away from his third straight campaign of double-digit homers and steals.