Taylor went 0-for-3 with a walk, two stolen bases and a run scored in Saturday's 8-3 loss to the Padres.

Taylor made the most of his trip on base, stealing second and third before scoring on a sacrifice fly in the second inning. The utility man continues to provide coverage at multiple positions, most recently spelling Max Muncy (wrist) at third base over the last two games. For the season, Taylor is up to nine steals while slashing a shaky .216/.297/.428 with 12 home runs, 37 RBI and 35 runs scored through 77 contests. He's hit safely in 10 of his last 13 games, going 11-for-44 (.250) with nine walks in that span.