Taylor (knee) will sit Tuesday versus the Angels, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Taylor will miss a third straight game as he continues to nurse a bruised right knee, but he was spotted getting reps on the field before the game according to Matthew Moreno of DodgerBlue.com, so he's likely nearing a return in the near future. Lefty bat Michael Busch will draw another start at third base and bat ninth Tuesday against southpaw Reid Detmers and the Angels.