Taylor went 2-for-3 with a walk and two stolen bases in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Rockies.

It's been a brutal season for Taylor, as evidenced by the fact that this was his first multi-hit game. The utility man capitalized on reaching base three times by swiping two bags after entering Thursday with just one steal this season. Taylor is still slashing a putrid .131/.230/.192 on the campaign, but he's at least shown some signs of life of late, going 5-for-15 over his past six contests.