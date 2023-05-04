Taylor went 2-for-3 with a triple, two runs scored and a stolen base in Wednesday's win over the Phillies.

Taylor's speed was on display in Wednesday's victory. The 32-year-old utilityman legged out a one-out triple in the seventh inning before scoring on Freddie Freeman's sacrifice fly. Taylor then got the Dodgers started in the ninth with a single before swiping second base, his third steal of the year, eventually scoring on Max Muncy's walk-off grand slam. Taylor now has three consecutive multi-hit games, going 6-for-11 with five extra-base hits in that span after a very slow start to the season. He's now slashing .205/.272/.479 with five home runs, 13 RBI and 13 runs scored through 81 plate appearances. Taylor should continue to see regular playing time with Los Angeles, thanks to his positional versatility.