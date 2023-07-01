Taylor (knee) is not expected to return to the field until after the All-Star break, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
Taylor has been on the injured list due to a bone bruise in his right knee, an injury he suffered back on June 16. He's currently rehabbing at the team's spring training complex in Arizona and is not close to a return.
