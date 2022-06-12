Manager Dave Roberts said after Sunday's loss to the Giants that Taylor (face) won't start Tuesday against the Angels but will be available off the bench, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

While Taylor will be out of the lineup for at least one game after exiting Sunday's matchup following a collision with the wall in left field, it doesn't seem as though he's trending toward a long-term absence. Eddy Alvarez and Hanser Alberto are candidates to enter the lineup during the series opener against the Angels.