Dodgers' Corey Seager: Named NL Player of the Week

Seager was named the National League Player of the Week on Monday.

Seager slashed .500/.524/1.000 with two homers and seven RBI for the week to earn the honor. He has gone exactly 2-for-4 in each of his last six games, approaching the franchise record of nine consecutive multi-hit games set by Pee Wee Reese in 1949. Seager is in the midst of his best month at the plate, batting .300 with six homers and 21 RBI through 18 games in September.

