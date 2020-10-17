Seager went 2-for-4 with two home runs, three RBI and two runs scored in Game 5 of the NLCS against the Braves.

Seager started the Dodgers scoring by smacking a solo home run to lead off the fourth inning. He added a two-run shot three frames later to provide insurance to the team's lead and force Game 6 on Saturday. Overall, Seager has provided plenty of pop in the postseason, as he now has five home runs, 14 RBI and 12 runs scored to go along with a .342/.409/.842 line across 44 plate appearances.