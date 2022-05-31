Cartaya was promoted to High-A Great Lakes on Tuesday, Great Lakes broadcaster Brad Tunney reports.

Cartaya is still a long way from the majors, but he's hit at every minor-league stop thus far in his career. In 33 games for Single-A Rancho Cucamonga this season, he homered nine times while slashing .260/.405/.550. A 27.0 percent strikeout rate is a minor worry and could potentially become a significant one if it continues to rise as he ascends the minor-league ladder, but his power has more than made up for his potential contact issues thus far in his career.

