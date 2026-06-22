Dodgers' Emmet Sheehan: Chased early in fifth loss

Sheehan (3-5) took the loss Sunday, allowing six runs on eight hits and three walks over 3.1 innings against Baltimore. He struck out four.

Sheehan was knocked around early and often, allowing runs in each of his first three innings before being lifted with one out in the fourth frame and two runners on base, both of whom came around to score. Home runs have been a serious issue for the 26-year-old, as Sunday's long balls by Taylor Ward (second inning) and Colton Cowser (third inning) marked the fifth time this season that Sheehan has surrendered multiple homers. After posting a 2.82 ERA and 0.97 WHIP in 13 regular-season starts spanning 73.1 innings in 2025, the right-hander has struggled to a 5.32 ERA and 1.30 WHIP through 67.2 innings (14 starts) in 2026. His next start is lined up for next Sunday against San Diego.