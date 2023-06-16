Sheehan will be called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City to make his major-league debut against the Giants on Friday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Sheehan was promoted from Double-A Tulsa to Oklahoma City last weekend but will wind up making a start in the big leagues before he starts for OKC. The 23-year-old has been fantastic this season at Tulsa, putting up a 1.86 ERA and 88:23 K:BB over 53 innings. Questions remain as to whether Sheehan will be able to throw enough strikes, but he has a big fastball and an excellent changeup which he uses to miss plenty of bats. With the Dodgers' rotation battling multiple injuries, Sheehan could potentially get multiple starts if he pitches well.