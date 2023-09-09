Sheehan came away with a no-decision Friday in the Dodgers' 8-5 win over the Nationals, giving up five runs on six hits and a walk over 4.1 innings. He struck out four.

Twice the right-hander got handed a two-run lead, and twice he quickly coughed it up, serving up a three-run homer to Keibert Ruiz in the first inning and a two-run shot to CJ Abrams in the fifth. Sheehan's failed to last five innings in each of his last three starts in the majors, posting a 5.84 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 13:5 K:BB and 3.6 HR/9 in 12.1 innings during those outings, and its not clear if he'll remain a regular member of the rotation over the final weeks of the season.