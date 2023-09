Sheehan will start for the Dodgers on Thursday against the Tigers, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

It's possible the rookie will be used as a glorified opener, with Ryan Yarbrough following him. Sheehan has collected a 5.44 ERA and 45:22 K:BB over 49.2 frames for the Dodgers this season, making nine starts and two relief appearances. His last outing was in relief when he went three scoreless innings versus the Mariners last Saturday.