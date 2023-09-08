Sheehan is listed as the Dodgers' probable starter for Friday's game in Washington.

The rookie was called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City last weekend and acquitted himself well in an abbreviated start against a tough Atlanta offense, striking out six while allowing one earned run on three hits and three walks over four innings. Since the 23-year-old right-hander has already covered 105.1 innings between the majors and his two minor-league stops this season, the Dodgers may not be eager to let Sheehan work especially deep into his future starts, limiting his potential to pick up wins. Sheehan would gain more value if the Dodgers opt to deploy him in bulk relief behind an opening pitcher, but manager Dave Roberts hasn't suggested he plans on using Sheehan in that fashion.