Sheehan (4-1) earned the win over Colorado on Wednesday, allowing two runs on five hits and no walks while striking out 10 batters over six innings.

Sheehan induced 20 swinging strikes in the outing, taming the Coors Field disadvantage by keeping the Rockies from making consistent contact. The rookie hurler did serve up two home runs, but they were both of the solo variety and accounted for the only runs of the game against him. Sheehan turned heads with 102 punchouts over 63 frames in the minors this season, but he struck out just 30 batters over his initial 38.1 frames in the big leagues. He appears to have turned a corner in that regard, fanning 34 batters over his past 22 innings with Los Angeles, including 19 in 10.2 frames across his past two starts. Sheehan's late-season improvement has made him a consideration for the Dodgers' postseason roster -- if he makes it, he could function either as a fourth starter or as a piggyback or long-relief option.