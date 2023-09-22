Sheehan allowed one run on zero hits and four walks while striking out nine batters over 4.2 innings in a no-decision against San Francisco on Thursday.

Sheehan came out of the bullpen in his previous outing but was back in a starting role Thursday. He put up quite a unique stat line, no-hitting the Giants for 4.2 frames but racking up 93 pitches as a result of four walks and nine strikeouts. The rookie came close to qualifying for the victory but couldn't harness his control with two outs in the fourth inning, allowing four straight batters to reach base (with one crossing the plate) on a hit-by-pitch and three straight walks. Sheehan has flashed big strikeout upside with 14 punchouts over 7.2 innings during his past two appearances, and he could be a weapon for Los Angeles in the postseason, though it's uncertain how the team will use him once the playoffs begin.