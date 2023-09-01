The Dodgers recalled Sheehan from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Friday.

Sheehan holds a 5.63 ERA and 1.28 WHIP through 38.1 innings with the Dodgers this season, and he will come up from the minors to presumably round out Los Angeles' rotation. Despite his inflated stats, Sheehan looked sharp in his last two MLB appearances, surrendering just two runs in nine innings while striking out eight batters and walking two.