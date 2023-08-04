The Dodgers optioned Sheehan to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Friday.

In a corresponding move, the Dodgers will likely activate the newly acquired Ryan Yarbrough, who is expected to serve as a bulk reliever Saturday versus the Paders. Sheehan essentially piggybacked Julio Urias in Thursday's win over the Athletics after the southpaw was limited to five innings due to a split fingernail. After replacing Urias, Sheehan went the rest of the way to pick up a four-inning save, so he wouldn't have been an option to pitch for the next few days. It wouldn't be surprising to see the 23-year-old righty back in the big leagues later this season.