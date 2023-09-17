Sheehan pitched three scoreless innings in bulk relief against the Mariners on Saturday, allowing one hit and striking out five batters without issuing a walk.

Clayton Kershaw got the start for Los Angeles but was held to a reduced workload, tossing just 56 pitches over four scoreless frames. Sheehan took over to start the fifth and built upon the legendary lefty's strong outing, tossing three scoreless frames of his own. Sheehan had his swing-and-miss stuff working, racking up 15 whiffs on just 39 pitches and punching out five batters. It's not clear how the Dodgers plan to deploy him moving forward, but a piggyback role in the postseason is a possibility given Kershaw's recent shoulder troubles and the team's overall lack of rotation options.