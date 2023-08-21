Sheehan struck out five and allowed one hit and one walk over four scoreless frames out of the bullpen Sunday for Triple-A Oklahoma City in its 7-5 loss to Salt Lake.

Since returning to the minors Aug. 4, Sheehan has made a pair of four-inning relief appearances for Oklahoma City, allowing just six baserunners while striking out 11. His usage as a primary pitcher out of the bullpen is likely an organizational decision to keep his innings in check, but Sheehan could still be a candidate to make his return to the Dodgers when the team requires a fifth starter to replace the injured Tony Gonsolin (forearm) this weekend in Boston. If he's called up, Sheehan could end up working behind an opening pitcher just like he has his last two times out with Oklahoma City.