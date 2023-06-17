Sheehan struck out three and walked two over six no-hit, scoreless innings in a no-decision versus the Giants on Friday.

Sheehan had about as good a debut as possible, throwing 51 of 89 pitches for strikes. The excellent start was wasted by the Dodgers' bullpen, which allowed the lead to slip away in the eighth inning. Sheehan hadn't pitched above Double-A before Friday -- he had a 1.86 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 88:23 K:BB through 53.1 innings at that level this season. It's likely he's not going back there any time soon, though it's unknown if he'll stay in the majors or head to Triple-A Oklahoma City. With Noah Syndergaard (finger) set for a slow ramp-up process and Julio Urias (hamstring) in need of at least one rehab outing, it's possible Sheehan could remain in the rotation to face the Angels next week.