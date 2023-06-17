Sheehan will remain in the Dodgers' rotation for at least one more start, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Sheehan could hardly have done better in his big-league debut, as he tossed six no-hit innings Friday against the Giants. Julio Urias (hamstring) and Noah Syndergaard (finger) are working their way back from the injured list, but Sheehan will have time to make at least one more start before his job is threatened. The Dodgers have off days Monday and Thursday next week, so Sheehan likely won't be called upon until the weekend series against Houston.