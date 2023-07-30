Sheehan allowed two hits and a walk while striking out five over five scoreless innings in a no-decision versus the Reds on Saturday.

Caleb Ferguson couldn't hold the lead in the sixth inning, costing Sheehan a chance at the win. The right-hander rebounded well from a skid that saw him allow 17 runs over 12.1 innings across his previous three starts. He's now at a 5.77 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 27:17 K:BB through 34.1 innings across seven starts this season. Sheehan remains on the bubble for a rotation spot with the Dodgers, though Saturday's outing may give him the upper hand over Michael Grove to remain a starter until Clayton Kershaw (shoulder) is ready to return.