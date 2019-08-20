Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Activated Tuesday

Hernandez (hand) was activated from the 10-day injured list prior to Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Hernandez may enter into the short side of a platoon with Matt Beaty, although he hit .339/.406/.548 with three home runs in his last 20 games before landing on the IL, so perhaps there will be more regular work available. Kristopher Negron (neck soreness) was placed on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move.