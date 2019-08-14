Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Approaching rehab stint
Manager Dave Roberts said Hernandez (hand) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment over the weekend, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Hernandez is ready to face live pitching in games for the first time since landing on the injured list at the end of July with a sprained hand. The utility man could rejoin the Dodgers sometime next week, as he likely won't need a lengthy rehab stint before being cleared to return.
More News
-
Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Rehab assignment around corner•
-
Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Resumes cage work•
-
Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Resumes baseball activities•
-
Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Officially placed on IL•
-
Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: IL stint inevitable•
-
Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Out of lineup Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Do we dare add Ivan Nova?
Ivan Nova shut down the Astros on Tuesday to continue a dominant five-start stretch. Scott...
-
Do these 15 have an innings limit?
So who's getting shut down? Or who's at risk, anyway? Scott White looks at 15 cases that raise...
-
Eight trending hitters: Pros and cons
The waiver wire has seen a surge in activity over the past week because of some new bats grabbing...
-
Waivers: On Braves closers, Aquino
The Braves may not have a closer, but the Rays do. And how hard should we buying into Aristides...
-
Week 21 Preview: Two-start pitchers
A full week of Coors Field action eliminates some two-start sleeper possibilities, but there...
-
Week 21 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
An eight-game week for the injury-plagued Yankees makes for a lineup full of sleepers, none...