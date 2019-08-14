Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Approaching rehab stint

Manager Dave Roberts said Hernandez (hand) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment over the weekend, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Hernandez is ready to face live pitching in games for the first time since landing on the injured list at the end of July with a sprained hand. The utility man could rejoin the Dodgers sometime next week, as he likely won't need a lengthy rehab stint before being cleared to return.

More News
Our Latest Stories