Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Avoids arbitration with Dodgers

Hernandez agreed to a one-year, $1.6 million deal with the Dodgers on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Jon Heyman of FanRagSports.com reports.

This was his first offseason as an arbitration-eligible player. The 26-year-old utility player didn't do much to move the needle during the regular season, but he was a postseason hero, which may have helped him in these negotiations. Hernandez should once again see semi-regular starts against left-handed pitching.