Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Back from illness
Hernandez is back in camp Friday after recovering from an illness, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
Hernandez has been out since Wednesday, one of many Dodgers who have sidelined due to illness in the last few days. He should be unaffected by the start of the regular season, as he'll have plenty of time to get up to speed before Opening Day.
