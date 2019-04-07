Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Back in lineup Sunday
Hernandez is back in the lineup on Sunday, playing second base and hitting seventh against the Rockies, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
Hernandez got the day off on Saturday, but he's back in action for this tilt against the Rockies. The 27-year-old has hit leadoff five times so far this season, but he'll move to seventh in this contest as Joc Pederson will man the top of the order with the Dodgers facing right-hander Chad Bettis. Hernandez is off to a hot start, slashing .370/.471/.741 through his first 27 at-bats.
