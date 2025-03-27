Hernandez is not expected to be available for the Dodgers' domestic opener Thursday against the Tigers due to the flu, Buster Olney of ESPN reports.
Hernandez is not in the lineup versus lefty Tarik Skubal and it sounds like he probably won't be available off the bench, either. Consider the utility player day-to-day.
More News
-
Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Powers offense with three RBI•
-
Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Manning left field in opener•
-
Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Staying in L.A.•
-
Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Will be World Series regular•
-
Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Starting at third base for Game 6•
-
Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Starting in center field Friday•