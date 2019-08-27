Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Belts solo homer

Hernandez went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and a pair of walks in Monday's loss to San Diego.

Hernandez gave the Dodgers a short-lived lead in the sixth inning with a 425-foot blast to left field. The long ball was his first since being activated from the injured list Aug. 20, though he has batted .333 (6-for-18) with two doubles since his return. Overall, Hernandez is slashing .243/.316/.442 with 17 homers and 55 RBI this season.