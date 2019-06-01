Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Belts solo shot

Hernandez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 6-3 win over the Phillies.

Hernandez has started to pick things up over his last five games, going 5-for-16 with two homers and six RBI in that span. For the year, the utilityman is hitting a disappointing .223/.302/.413 with nine homers over 53 games.

