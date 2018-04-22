Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Blasts pinch-hit home run
Hernandez hit a solo home run in a pinch-hit appearance Saturday against the Nationals.
Hernandez came off the bench in the seventh inning and popped his second home run of the season. He is known for being able to hit left-handed pitching well, but has been dismal at the plate regardless of the handedness of the pitcher to begin the season. He has gotten inconsistent at-bats of late, but if he builds off this performance, he could find himself back in the lineup regularly again.
