Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Competing for time at second base

Hernandez is likely to log time at second base this season, though the division of playing time remains uncertain, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

While many expected Gavin Lux to claim a near-everyday spot in the lineup after dominating in the minors last season, Gurnick suggests that the 22-year-old could feasibly begin the campaign back at the Triple-A level. Even if Lux does make the big-league roster, the Dodgers are likely to find a fair amount of playing time for veterans Chris Taylor and Hernandez throughout the season, with second base being the primary position for both players. It bears mentioning that the mechanical adjustments Hernandez made to his swing over the offseason appeared to pay off in Cactus League play as he posted a .300/.323/.667 slash line with three home runs and nine RBI before spring training was suspended.