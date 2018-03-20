Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Could be part of second-base platoon

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Monday that Hernandez could be used on the short side of a platoon at second base with Chase Utley to begin the season with Justin Turner (wrist) set to miss multiple weeks, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Turner's absence due to the fractured wrist creates an opening at third base that will primarily be filled by Logan Forsythe, which clears up the keystone for the lefty-hitting Utley and the righty-hitting Hernandez. The news doesn't really change Hernandez's outlook much, as the Dodgers have always made a concerted effort to give the 26-year-old starts against southpaws while deploying him at a number of positions. Hernandez's stellar .270/.364/.518 career line against lefties makes him an appealing DFS play nearly every time he's in the lineup for those matchups.