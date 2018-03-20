Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Could be part of second-base platoon
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Monday that Hernandez could be used on the short side of a platoon at second base with Chase Utley to begin the season with Justin Turner (wrist) set to miss multiple weeks, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Turner's absence due to the fractured wrist creates an opening at third base that will primarily be filled by Logan Forsythe, which clears up the keystone for the lefty-hitting Utley and the righty-hitting Hernandez. The news doesn't really change Hernandez's outlook much, as the Dodgers have always made a concerted effort to give the 26-year-old starts against southpaws while deploying him at a number of positions. Hernandez's stellar .270/.364/.518 career line against lefties makes him an appealing DFS play nearly every time he's in the lineup for those matchups.
More News
-
Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Returns to action•
-
Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Back from illness•
-
Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Dealing with illness•
-
Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Avoids arbitration with Dodgers•
-
Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Heads to bench for Game 6•
-
Ohtani has been terrible, so now what?
Shohei Ohtani's major-league career hasn't gotten off on the right foot, and the naysayers...
-
25 ADP Risers
Using the latest ADP data, here's a look at 25 players who are being drafted higher now than...
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Gio
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Beltre is a Draft Day steal
His age and injury trajectory are causing Adrian Beltre to become a Fantasy draft afterthought....
-
Takes: Conforto, Stroman now
How often will Jose Martinez play? Could spring stars Amir Garrett and Daniel Vogelbach make...
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...