Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Could start at 3B
Hernandez could see increased time at third base while Logan Forsythe (shoulder) is out, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
It's unclear how long Forsythe will be out, but it appears that Hernandez is one of the top options to step into regular playing time. The utility man is just 5-for-31 on the season, however, and has just a .233 career batting average, so some improvement will be necessary to make him fantasy relevant.
