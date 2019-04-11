Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Cranks fourth homer

Hernandez went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in the Dodgers' 11-7 loss to the Cardinals on Thursday.

Hernandez returned to the lineup after a Wednesday rest day and continued his hot early-season hitting, launching his fourth long ball of the season with this two-run shot in the third inning off Michael Wacha. The 27-year-old is locked in, boasting a sterling .349/.442/.721 slash line over 43 at-bats