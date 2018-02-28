Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Dealing with illness

Hernandez, along with seven other Dodgers, is not traveling with the team due to an illness, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

There is a nasty cold spreading through Dodgers camp this week, and Hernandez is among those who are out sick. Joc Pederson will man center field while Tim Locastro occupies the keystone during Wednesday's exhibition. Consider Hernandez day-to-day.

