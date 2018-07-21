Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Delivers key homer

Hernandez went 1-for-5 with a three-run homer in Friday's 6-4 win over Milwaukee.

Hernandez provided the Dodgers with three insurance runs in the ninth inning, pushing the lead to four. He's notched a hit in seven of his last 10 games, slugging two homers and driving in five over that span. Though he's struggled to hit for average (.230), Hernandez sits with a season-high 17 homers through just 89 games.

More News
Our Latest Stories