Play

Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Delivers three-run double against lefty

Hernandez went 1-for-4 with a double and three RBI Thursday in Arizona.

Hernandez did all his damage with a three-run double in the first inning off left-handed starter Anthony Banda. The versatile fielder has a wOBA over .400 against southpaws but sits at just .261 when facing righties.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast