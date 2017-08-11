Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Delivers three-run double against lefty
Hernandez went 1-for-4 with a double and three RBI Thursday in Arizona.
Hernandez did all his damage with a three-run double in the first inning off left-handed starter Anthony Banda. The versatile fielder has a wOBA over .400 against southpaws but sits at just .261 when facing righties.
