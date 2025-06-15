default-cbs-image
Hernandez will start in left field and bat seventh in Sunday's game against the Giants.

The Dodgers are stocking up on some extra right-handed bats to counter Giants southpaw Kyle Harrison, so Hernandez will get the call in left field to fill in for the left-handed-hitting Michael Conforto. Hernandez will be making his first start since June 5, and the light playing time may in part explain why he's gone just 2-for-20 with 10 strikeouts so far this month.

