Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Drives in run Sunday
Hernandez batted third and went 1-for-3 with an RBI in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Giants.
The lefty-killer got the start in right field in place of Yasiel Puig (ankle) with the left-handed Ty Blach taking the mound for the Giants. Alex Verdugo and Joc Pederson figure to get the lion's share of starts in right against righties, with Hernandez filling in against southpaws. The 26-year-old had started four of the Dodgers' six contests prior to Puig's placement on the DL on Sunday, so he should be able to see enough starts around the diamond to provide value in deeper formats. Hernandez is slashing .254/.347/.476 with three homers in 75 plate appearances.
