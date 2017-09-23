Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Earns start Saturday
Hernandez is in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Giants, according to Ken Gurnick of MLB.com.
Hernandez is the rare hitter with an eye-popping track record against Giants southpaw Madison Bumgarner, but he is indeed 13-for-27 (.481) with four doubles and three home runs against Bumgarner in his career. Those numbers earned Hernandez a start Saturday, and he will man left field while hitting third in the Dodgers' batting order.
