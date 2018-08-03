Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Ends slump with two-hit performance
Hernandez went 2-for-3 with a pair of runs Thursday in the Dodgers' 21-5 win over the Brewers.
Hernandez was withheld from the lineup for a second straight contest, but entered the contest at shortstop in the sixth inning when Manny Machado moved to the bench with the Dodgers maintaining an eight-run lead. The Los Angeles offense kept pushing down on the throttle over the final three innings, allowing Hernandez to finish with his first multi-hit performance since June 28. Hernandez slashed just .148/.222/.321 in between those outings and now looks destined for a regular bench gig after the trade-deadline additions of Machado and Brian Dozier and the recent returns of Justin Turner and Yasiel Puig from the disabled list.
