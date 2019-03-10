Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Finds power stroke Saturday
Hernandez went 2-for-3 with two solo home runs in Saturday's spring win against the Mariners.
Hernandez produced the lone offense of the day out of the leadoff spot for the Dodgers. The 27-year-old is hitting the ball well thus far in spring training, as he is 10-for-23 (.435) with three doubles, two home runs and eight RBI.
More News
-
Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Impressive day at dish•
-
Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Reaches deal to avoid arbitration•
-
Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Held out of Game 4•
-
Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Out of lineup Friday•
-
Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Sits again for Game 7•
-
Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Not in Game 6 lineup•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers, sims, picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, sims, picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
12-team mixed Rotisserie auction
Nothing will test your feelings about a player like an auction. Scott White and company recently...
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
Outfield is weak at the top, but there's never a shortage of options at the position, as Scott...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Starting pitcher is still defined by what's at the top, but there are better mid-range options...