Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Finds power stroke Saturday

Hernandez went 2-for-3 with two solo home runs in Saturday's spring win against the Mariners.

Hernandez produced the lone offense of the day out of the leadoff spot for the Dodgers. The 27-year-old is hitting the ball well thus far in spring training, as he is 10-for-23 (.435) with three doubles, two home runs and eight RBI.

