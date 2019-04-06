Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Gets day off

Hernandez is not in the lineup Saturday against the Rockies.

The Dodgers have mostly stayed true to their word in getting Hernandez more starts. He sits for just the second time this season and has certainly earned the increased role, hitting .370 with three homers. Max Muncy slides over to second in his absence, with Cody Bellinger playing first and Alex Verdugo entering the lineup in right field.

