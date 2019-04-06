Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Gets day off
Hernandez is not in the lineup Saturday against the Rockies.
The Dodgers have mostly stayed true to their word in getting Hernandez more starts. He sits for just the second time this season and has certainly earned the increased role, hitting .370 with three homers. Max Muncy slides over to second in his absence, with Cody Bellinger playing first and Alex Verdugo entering the lineup in right field.
More News
-
Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Raking to start season•
-
Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Out of Saturday's lineup•
-
Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Hits pair of homers•
-
Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: In line for starting role•
-
Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Finds power stroke Saturday•
-
Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Impressive day at dish•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart for Week 2
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Yandy Diaz is elevating the ball as hoped, and Jay Bruce is looking healthy and powerful again....
-
Week 3 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of usable two-start options in Week 3, according to Scott White, including...
-
FBT Podcast: Rating overreactions
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, overreactions, most added and looks...
-
Prospects Report: Top five to stash
The minor-league season is just beginning, giving prospects a chance to state their cases for...