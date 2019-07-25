Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Gets good news after X-rays
Manager Dave Roberts said that X-rays conducted on Hernandez's left hand returned negative after the utility man exited Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Angels in the top of the fifth inning, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Hernandez appeared to hurt his hand on a swing during his fourth-inning at-bat. He concluded the plate appearance with a popout before heading to the bench and being replaced in the contest by Matt Beaty. Fortunately for Hernandez, he only appears to be dealing with soreness and is viewed as day-to-day, with Roberts offering no indication that an MRI will be necessary. The Dodgers will have Thursday off before opening a three-game series in Washington this weekend.
