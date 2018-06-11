Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Goes deep against lefty

Hernandez started in center field and went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Sunday's victory over the Braves.

Hernandez started his third game over the Dodgers' last four contests after being used off the bench in the previous four. The 26-year-old has been used primarily as a weak-side platoon player this year (21 of 33 starts against southpaws), despite sporting fairly even splits against righties (.214 with four homers) and lefties (.203 with four homers). Hernandez's improved splits could lead to a regular role should another spot in the lineup open up due to injury or lack of production, but his inconsistent playing time limits his fantasy value to very-deep or NL-only formats.